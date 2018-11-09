WC sees slight drop in successful TB treatment cases

This is according to the Western Cape Health Department's annual report.

CAPE TOWN – There has been a slight drop in successful TB treatment in the Western Cape.

The department says it’s serviced more than 6.5 million people, with a budget of R22 billion.

It claims the province’s population has been growing by 2% per annum for the past 11 years, far exceeding budget increases for the same period.

During the 2017/2018 financial year, more than 92,800 babies were delivered in state hospitals, about 1,400 more than the year before.

At least 81.2% of children under the age of one have been immunised, while the TB treatment success rate has dropped by about 3% to 80.2%.

About 492,000 patients were transported by ambulance services.

The department says various capital infrastructure projects have been undertaken and completed.

These include the new District Six community day centre, the Hillside Clinic in Beaufort West, the replacements of the Napier and the Prince Alfred Hamlet clinics, and a new emergency centre at Stellenbosch Hospital.

Provincial Health Minister Nomafrench Mbombo says her department has done well despite fiscal constraints.

