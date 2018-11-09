WC police service boosted by addition of 1,000 new recruits

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says the addition of more than 1,000 new police officers this financial year will help address under-resourcing.

The new Community Safety MEC Alan Winde and Jula met on Thursday and agreed to strengthen the working relationship between the department and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Winde says that 85% of all police stations in the province are understaffed.

The MEC says that the Western Cape's average police-to-population ratio is 1 police officer for every 560 residents.

Winde and Jula have agreed to meet at least twice a month. They have committed to releasing crime statistics on a quarterly basis.

The MEC says this will provide a clear crime picture, helping community structures assign resources to the most prevalent crime categories.

“We will be supporting the process of filling critical vacancies. We’ve spoken about the critical vacancies as per the public service commission.”

Jula says the new recruits will help.

“To a certain extent it will help to address the 92.5% under-resourcing.”

MEC Winde adds that he'll be visiting police stations and engaging with community policing forums and neighbourhood watches.

