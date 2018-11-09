US court halts construction of Keystone XL oil pipeline
Trump granted a permit for the conduit meant to stretch from Canada to Texas shortly after taking office.
NEW YORK – A federal judge on Thursday halted construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, arguing that President Donald Trump's administration had failed to adequately explain why it had lifted a ban on the project.
The ruling by Judge Brian Morris of the US District Court for the District of Montana dealt a stinging setback to Trump and the oil industry and served up a big win for conservationists and indigenous groups.
Trump granted a permit for the conduit meant to stretch from Canada to Texas shortly after taking office. He said it would create jobs and spur development of infrastructure.
The administration overturned a ruling by the Obama administration in 2015 that denied a permit for the pipeline, largely on environmental grounds.
Thursday's ruling is temporary, and requires the government to do a more thorough review of how the project might affect the climate, cultural resources and wildlife.
Comments
