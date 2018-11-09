Stars of the Women's World T20

The women’s game is brimming with talent and with the ICC Women's World T20 about to begin, EWN Sport has selected five players to watch this tournament.

There were a number of players outside of this five that could easily slip into this group of established international cricketers.

Stafanie Taylor – West Indies

The West Indian skipper is the core of her side, she’s the top-ranked all-rounder in the T20I’s and second in the batting rankings.

She was the driving force behind the Windies' triumph in the last ICC Women's World T20 and also topped the run-scoring charts and was the player of the tournament.

In 2013, she achieved the feat of becoming the only player in history, male or female to ever achieve the number one ICC ODI ranking in both batting and bowling simultaneously.

Ellyse Perry – Australia

In 2007, Perry became the youngest woman to represent Australia at the age of 16. She is a world-class opening bowler who is also the second highest wicket-taker in the T20I format and the number one bowler in ODI cricket.

The spearhead of the Aussie attack, she takes a wicket every 20 balls, with an economy rate of under 6 runs an over. Perry has been an integral part of Australia’s World Cup success over the years and a lot is expected of the 28-year-old once more, as Australia look to reclaim their title.

Marizanne Kapp – South Africa

Kapp is an assertive fast bowler and batter who thrives when it matters most. The only South African to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket she is the spearhead of the Proteas attack, forming a potent partnership with Shabnim Ismail. Her economy is an impressive 5.55 runs per over.

With the bat, she has South Africa’s record for the highest score at an ODI World Cup (102 against Pakistan in 2013). Kapp is an all-rounder in the truest sense, having also represented Eastern Province in netball and athletics.

Suzie Bates – New Zealand

The former New Zealand captain is the number one-ranked batter in the world in the T20I format. With over 100 international caps in both ODI and T20I cricket, Bates has seen and done everything in the game. She has consistently been one of the best players in world cricket for years.

A prolific run scorer, she has over 2,800 runs in T20I cricket, which includes a century and 19 fifties. She also has 49 wickets to her name, adding to her impressive batting numbers. Only 31-years-old, she will be remembered as a true great of the game.

Smriti Mandhana - India

An elegant and experienced left-hander, Mandhana is only 22-years-old. She’s been making runs for fun in the ODI format and her T20I form in 2018 is beginning to match those high standards.

Tipped to be one of the definitive players in the game for years to come, Mandhana is also the vice-captain of India. There is a lot of expectation on her young shoulders but her recent exploits in the Women’s Cricket Super League in England earlier this year was an indicator of her potential in the T20 format.