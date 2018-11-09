Sri Lanka's disputed government admits it lacks majority
President Maithripala Sirisena named authoritarian former president Mahinda Rajapakse as prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe on 26 October.
COLOMBO - Two weeks into a showdown between rival prime ministers, the Sri Lankan president's party admitted for the first time Friday that it does not have a majority to get its candidate through a parliamentary vote of confidence.
President Maithripala Sirisena named authoritarian former president Mahinda Rajapakse as prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe on 26 October.
Wickremesinghe has since refused to leave the premier's official residence however amid a simmering constitutional struggle.
The United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said Rajapakse still needed at least eight more votes in the 225 member assembly to reach the required 113 to win a vote.
"At the moment we have 104 or 105 MPs," Rambukwella told reporters. He said the Sirisena-Rajapakse group needed "crossover" legislators.
Sirisena's party has never previously acknowledged opposition claims it does not have the necessary votes to back the sacking of Wickremesinghe.
Sirisena has suspended parliament to give himself more time to engineer defections. Several legislators have said they were offered millions of dollars to defect and at least eight have jumped to Sirisena's side.
Under international pressure to allow a vote on the rival premiers, Sirisena agreed twice to lift the suspension. His latest order calls for parliament to meet on 14 November.
Popular in World
-
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of Donald
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy
-
Syria regime attack kills 22 rebels in truce zone
-
Northern Irish kingmakers tell PM May: Don't betray the United Kingdom
-
Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
-
Japan team transplants stem cells into brain to treat Parkinson's
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.