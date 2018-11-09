Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French Test

Captain Siya Kolisi’s men misfired at Twickenham, squandering a plethora of try scoring opportunities that could have sealed them the win.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks face France in the second Test of their European tour at the Stade France this Saturday eager to rectify the impotency issues that plagued their 12-11 loss to England last week.

This week they face a French side that is in a transitional phase but Kolisi says they want to fix the missed opportunities from the previous weekend.

“We had a good discussion as a team about the chances we missed at Twickenham, and we all felt that it is where we lost the game. We have no one else to blame but ourselves and it has bugged us the most this week.

“Moving forward to this week, we want to make sure that the opportunities that we create, we need to convert at least half of those against France.”

Kolisi is under no Illusion that the French are going to pose a difficult task for them in their quest for a first win on the tour.

“This is a very good French side which I’ve played against a few times and it has been really tough each and every time we have played against them. They have a new team now and these guys are fresh and have a few guys coming back into the side from injury, so it is going to be a very difficult match on Saturday.”

Kickoff at the Stade France is at 22:00.