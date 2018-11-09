South Africa win toss, bowl in second Australia ODI

The hosts, who were thrashed by six wickets with more than 20 overs to spare in the opening match of the three-game series in Perth, are seeking to stop the rot after an unparalleled seven defeats in a row.

ADELAIDE - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the second one-day international against Australia in Adelaide on Friday.

The hosts, who were thrashed by six wickets with more than 20 overs to spare in the opening match of the three-game series in Perth, are seeking to stop the rot after an unparalleled seven defeats in a row.

They are boosted by the return of experienced batsman Shaun Marsh, who missed the first game for minor surgery on an abscess, with his replacement D'Arcy Short dropped.

Australia picked a four-prong pace attack in Perth, but have opted for leg-spinner Adam Zampa this time in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile on a gentler Adelaide wicket.

"We're being really positive and we're sticking to the basics," said Australia skipper Aaron Finch, adding that he was "not too fussed" about batting first.

A well-organised South Africa, whose fast bowlers led by Dale Steyn were devastating in Perth, have made one change with Dwaine Pretorius coming in for all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

"It's just a tactical change for us, We're just playing around in that number seven position and want to see what Pretorius can do hopefully in the next two games," said du Plessis.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)