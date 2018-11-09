Sitole calls for speedy arrest of 4 men who shot, killed Limpopo cop
Police say constable Petrus de Lange was investigating a possible drug deal at Ladanna when he was attacked by gunmen.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has called for a speedy arrest of four men who shot and killed a police officer on duty in Limpopo on Thursday night.
Police say constable Petrus de Lange was investigating a possible drug deal at Ladanna when he was attacked by gunmen.
Forty-two police officers have been killed in the past seven months.
“Four suspects got out and opened fire on him. He tried to retaliate, but he was shot and subsequently died on his way to a hospital. At this stage, the motive for the killing is unknown, we’re not sure if it’s related to the duties that De Lange was performing at the time,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
Presidency announces shortlist of 12 candidates for new NPA head
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
-
PEC court case involving Supra Mahumapelo struck off the roll
-
Reaction as Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.