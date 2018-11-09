Sitole calls for speedy arrest of 4 men who shot, killed Limpopo cop

Police say constable Petrus de Lange was investigating a possible drug deal at Ladanna when he was attacked by gunmen.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has called for a speedy arrest of four men who shot and killed a police officer on duty in Limpopo on Thursday night.

Forty-two police officers have been killed in the past seven months.

“Four suspects got out and opened fire on him. He tried to retaliate, but he was shot and subsequently died on his way to a hospital. At this stage, the motive for the killing is unknown, we’re not sure if it’s related to the duties that De Lange was performing at the time,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

