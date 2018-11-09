Search for missing Pacaltsdorp Business Chamber chair continues

The 69-year-old man, Julian Klassen, has been missing since Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Southern Cape are searching for the chairperson of the Pacaltsdorp Business Chamber, Julian Klassen.

The 69-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday.

Klassen was last seen while making his way to a memorial service for eight people who died in last week's raging fires in Farleigh near Karatara.

Officials say the missing man, who is well-known in the community, left his cellphone at home on the day he disappeared because its battery was dead.

The police’s Malcolm Pojie says: “The search for the 69-year-old Julian Klassen is still ongoing. We tried to trace his movements since he was last seen on Tuesday to Karatara. However, we did not manage to find him as yet.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)