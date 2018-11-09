Search for missing Pacaltsdorp Business Chamber chair continues
The 69-year-old man, Julian Klassen, has been missing since Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police in the Southern Cape are searching for the chairperson of the Pacaltsdorp Business Chamber, Julian Klassen.
The 69-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday.
Klassen was last seen while making his way to a memorial service for eight people who died in last week's raging fires in Farleigh near Karatara.
Officials say the missing man, who is well-known in the community, left his cellphone at home on the day he disappeared because its battery was dead.
The police’s Malcolm Pojie says: “The search for the 69-year-old Julian Klassen is still ongoing. We tried to trace his movements since he was last seen on Tuesday to Karatara. However, we did not manage to find him as yet.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Reaction as Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
Mahumapelo 'encouraged' NW municipalities to invest in VBS Bank - report
-
Willem Cornelius: My family died with Hannah's death
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional
-
Mahumapelo, disgruntled ANC NW members in court to challenge PEC disbandment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.