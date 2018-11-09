Sarpbac: No complaints received from MyCiTi employees, unions during strike

An illegal strike by some MyCiTi workers employed by a number of companies contracted to help run the service has been on-going for several weeks now.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac) says it hasn't received any complaints from MyCiTi employees or the unions representing them.

The workers want to be employed by the City of Cape Town.

The city's Luthando Tyhalibongo says the municipality has sought the assistance of the council's National Bargaining Forum.

“The forum has made available a senior commissioner to facilitate the negotiations to resolve the impasse between the employees and the companies that are contracted by the city to operate the MyCiTi service, these include the vehicle operating companies and the companies operating the MyCiTi stations.”

But the council says it hasn't officially received any complaints from those on strike or their unions, therefore, it has only been involved as a facilitator in these meetings.

Meanwhile, attacks on four buses in recent weeks have cost the city about R10 million in damages.

