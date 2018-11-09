Samwu considers legal action over municipal managers' salary increases
The union says these managers will be paid close to R4 million a year while those who directly report to them will receive over R3 million annually.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it's considering taking legal action against the salary increases of municipal managers.
Samwu's Simon Mathe says the money could be used to pay general workers who earn peanuts.
“Municipalities are struggling to pay salaries, they’re struggling to pay third parties but yet we’ve people at the helm of this mismanagement getting rewarded with exorbitant salary increases. We’ll seek a legal advice and then we’ll take it from there.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
