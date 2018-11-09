#RandReport: Rand slips on hawkish Fed
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but struck an expectedly hawkish tone that fed into some dollar gains and put emerging market currencies under pressure.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Friday in line with emerging market currencies as indications the United States central bank would stay on a policy tightening path drained the demand for risk that followed US election results.
Stocks fell largely due to subdued risk demand globally and weak consumer demand locally.
At 15.12 GMT the rand had slipped 1.06% to 14.2850 per dollar, having hit a session-low of 14.3475 as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s Thursday statement and bought dollars cheap, booking profits from earlier in the week.
“The rand along with its emerging market peers struggled today and gave up gains for the week as momentum in favour of the dollar after the Fed meeting,” said ETM economist Halen Bothma.
“Fresh tail wind supported the dollar after the hawkish Fed affirmed that it would be continuing with policy stabilisation.”
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but struck an expectedly hawkish tone that fed into some dollar gains and put emerging market currencies under pressure.
The rand had rallied to 13.8700 on Wednesday following the US midterm elections, breaking through the 14.00 long-term resistance level for the first time in two months, lifted by a return of global risk appetite.
Bonds were also weaker with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 7.5 basis points to 9.22% ahead of an auction where Treasury will place R10.655 billion in short-term bills.
On the bourse the Top-40 index fell 1.56% to 46,897 points, while the broader the All-share index slipped 1.42% to 53,295 points.
“(It’s) a global selloff today and no one seems to have been exempt but we have come off earlier lows,” said Ryan Woods, a trader at Independent Securities.
Bourse heavyweight Napsers fell 1.83% to R2,745. Shares in Technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, in which Naspers has a 31% stake, also fell. Tencent is reportedly cutting the marketing budget for its key gaming division.
Shares in sugar producer Tongaat dove as much as 12% and closed six percent weaker at R61.30 after reporting that it had swung into a half-year loss and cited unfavourable market conditions in its South African and Mozambique sugar operations.
Gold Fields shares were 2.56% lower after the company reported a three percent drop in third-quarter production, dragged down by a decline in output from its last South African asset, South Deep.
More in Business
-
Sasol to reverse provision over tax dispute
-
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issue
-
Gold Fields third-quarter production falls
-
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearing
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy
-
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.