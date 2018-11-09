Ramaphosa ‘on track’ to meet deadline to appoint new NPA head
President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 90 days by the Constitutional Court in August to fill the position of the National Director of Public Prosecutions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says it’s on track to meet the deadline to appoint a permanent head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 90 days by the Constitutional Court in August to fill the position of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
Earlier on Friday, the Presidency released 12 names vying for the job.
The 12 candidates shortlisted will be interviewed from 14-16 November, but the process will not be open to the public.
Two of the most well-known names on the list are Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach and National Prosecuting Authority acting head Silas Ramaite.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the selection process will be fair.
“A work plan has been developed, a schedule that indicates all the timeframes that we’re working towards. A deadline for the president to make the appointment on 19 December and we’re on track to achieve that particular deadline,” Diko said.
The advisory panel will recommend three names to the president, who will then make his selection.
