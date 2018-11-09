Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum has laid foundation for continent's growth
The forum, which started on Wednesday, brought together several heads of state and CEOs from the continent with the aim of unlocking investment opportunities.
JOHANNESBURG – As the Africa Investment Forum draws to a close on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the summit has laid the ground for a new era of collaboration that will see the continent united and prosperous.
The forum, which started on Wednesday, brought together several heads of state and CEOs from the continent with the aim to unlock investment opportunities.
President Ramaphosa says the continent needs investment but it won’t get that without good partnerships.
“This forum, therefore, is laying the groundwork for a new era of collaboration, of working together that will propel us towards our goal of a prosperous united and integrated continent.”
He says the forum will see almost $28 billion of deals being closed.
“I say may the deals be concluded and may we all be part of the deals that are going to be made here.”
The president also called on African leaders to show a firm commitment to fighting corruption.
Human capital will be the critical dimension to our #industrialization. We need to create 400 million jobs for the next 30 years for 400 million #Africans that are already born in 2018. #AfricaInvestmentForum - @AIFMarketPlace #TheAfricaWeWant @NEPAD_Agency pic.twitter.com/91U6TUYEZQ— Ibrahim Mayaki (@NEPAD_Mayaki) November 8, 2018
'The main obstacle to #Africa’s #development is fragmentation. We need to think regionally and plan nationally', @NEPAD_Mayaki, CEO of @NEPAD_Mayaki at the #AfricaInvestmentForum. pic.twitter.com/RbaLS5vAmF— Africa Investment Forum (@AIFMarketPlace) November 8, 2018
'The Achilles heel of #Africa is employment. It's urgent that the continent addresses its unemployment problem', Basil El-Baz, Chairman and CEO, Carbon Holdings, Egypt, on why #industrialization can bolster #employment creation in the continent. #AfricaInvestmentForum pic.twitter.com/8gmmbjNMrb— Africa Investment Forum (@AIFMarketPlace) November 8, 2018
The main obstacle to #Africa’s #development is fragmentation. We need to think regionally and plan nationally. #AfricaInvestmentForum - @AIFMarketPlace #TheAfricaWeWant @NEPAD_Agency 📷@Mwibrah pic.twitter.com/tNqE4jNvUn— Ibrahim Mayaki (@NEPAD_Mayaki) November 8, 2018
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearing
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy
-
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profits
-
Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
-
Trouble brewing?: Brexit challenge for Guinness supply chain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.