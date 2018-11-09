Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum has laid foundation for continent's growth

The forum, which started on Wednesday, brought together several heads of state and CEOs from the continent with the aim of unlocking investment opportunities.

JOHANNESBURG – As the Africa Investment Forum draws to a close on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the summit has laid the ground for a new era of collaboration that will see the continent united and prosperous.

President Ramaphosa says the continent needs investment but it won’t get that without good partnerships.

“This forum, therefore, is laying the groundwork for a new era of collaboration, of working together that will propel us towards our goal of a prosperous united and integrated continent.”

He says the forum will see almost $28 billion of deals being closed.

“I say may the deals be concluded and may we all be part of the deals that are going to be made here.”

The president also called on African leaders to show a firm commitment to fighting corruption.

Human capital will be the critical dimension to our #industrialization. We need to create 400 million jobs for the next 30 years for 400 million #Africans that are already born in 2018. #AfricaInvestmentForum - @AIFMarketPlace #TheAfricaWeWant @NEPAD_Agency pic.twitter.com/91U6TUYEZQ — Ibrahim Mayaki (@NEPAD_Mayaki) November 8, 2018

'The Achilles heel of #Africa is employment. It's urgent that the continent addresses its unemployment problem', Basil El-Baz, Chairman and CEO, Carbon Holdings, Egypt, on why #industrialization can bolster #employment creation in the continent. #AfricaInvestmentForum pic.twitter.com/8gmmbjNMrb — Africa Investment Forum (@AIFMarketPlace) November 8, 2018

