Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum has laid foundation for continent's growth

The forum, which started on Wednesday, brought together several heads of state and CEOs from the continent with the aim of unlocking investment opportunities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Africa Investment Forum on 8 November 2018. Picture: @AIFMarketPlace/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Africa Investment Forum on 8 November 2018. Picture: @AIFMarketPlace/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the Africa Investment Forum draws to a close on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the summit has laid the ground for a new era of collaboration that will see the continent united and prosperous.

The forum, which started on Wednesday, brought together several heads of state and CEOs from the continent with the aim to unlock investment opportunities.

President Ramaphosa says the continent needs investment but it won’t get that without good partnerships.

“This forum, therefore, is laying the groundwork for a new era of collaboration, of working together that will propel us towards our goal of a prosperous united and integrated continent.”

He says the forum will see almost $28 billion of deals being closed.

“I say may the deals be concluded and may we all be part of the deals that are going to be made here.”

The president also called on African leaders to show a firm commitment to fighting corruption.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

