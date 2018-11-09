Popular Topics
Pule Thabane moves back into mayoral office after probe

Thabane is among nine councillors expelled from the African National Congress for voting against fellow party member and former mayor Mangaliso Matika.

The Sol Plaatje Municipality building. Picture: Google Earth.
The Sol Plaatje Municipality building. Picture: Google Earth.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Newly appointed Sol Plaatje Municipality executive Mayor Pule Thabane has finally moved into the mayoral office.

Thabane is among nine councillors expelled from the African National Congress for voting against fellow party member and former Mayor Mangaliso Matika.

Thabane was operating from home while police were sweeping his office after it was damaged and closed.

Manager in the speaker’s office Simon Jonas says: “The mayor and the other nine councillors are resolute and appealing the process of their expulsion, so they’re appealing that process and it’s still on now.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

