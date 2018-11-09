Popular Topics
Presidency announces shortlist of 12 candidates for new NPA head

They include DA MP and former Scorpions boss Glynnis Breytenbach and current acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas Ramaite.

FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa attends a leadership forum in Sandton, Johannesburg on 31 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
6 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Presidency has confirmed that 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

They include DA MP and former Scorpions boss Glynnis Breytenbach and current acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas Ramaite.

The advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa shortlisted the following candidates:

  1. Adv S Batohi

  2. Adv G Breytenbach G

  3. Adv K M Chauke

  4. Adv J R De Kock

  5. Adv A Johnson

  6. Adv M Luphondo

  7. Adv M Makhari

  8. Adv N Manaka

  9. Mr S X Mapoma

  10. Adv C S Mlotshwa

  11. Adv D M Noko

  12. Adv M S Ramaite

More details to follow.

