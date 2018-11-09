Presidency announces shortlist of 12 candidates for new NPA head

They include DA MP and former Scorpions boss Glynnis Breytenbach and current acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas Ramaite.

PRETORIA - The Presidency has confirmed that 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa shortlisted the following candidates:

Adv S Batohi Adv G Breytenbach G Adv K M Chauke Adv J R De Kock Adv A Johnson Adv M Luphondo Adv M Makhari Adv N Manaka Mr S X Mapoma Adv C S Mlotshwa Adv D M Noko Adv M S Ramaite

