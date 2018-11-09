Presidency announces shortlist of 12 candidates for new NPA head
They include DA MP and former Scorpions boss Glynnis Breytenbach and current acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas Ramaite.
PRETORIA - The Presidency has confirmed that 12 candidates have been shortlisted for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
The advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa shortlisted the following candidates:
Adv S Batohi
Adv G Breytenbach G
Adv K M Chauke
Adv J R De Kock
Adv A Johnson
Adv M Luphondo
Adv M Makhari
Adv N Manaka
Mr S X Mapoma
Adv C S Mlotshwa
Adv D M Noko
Adv M S Ramaite
More details to follow.
