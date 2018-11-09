Pete Mihalik murder suspects being held at different prisons

Three men implicated in the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik are being held at different prisons.

They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo were arrested on the day Mihalik was shot dead while dropping his children at school in Green Point last week.

A third accused, Vuyile Maliti, is believed to have handed himself over to authorities this week. Maliti is believed to be a taxi boss from Khayelitsha.

The three men appeared in court under tight police guard.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Investigators have not yet revealed the motive. Over the years, Mihalik has defended several suspected crime bosses, including Ralph Stanfield, Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen.

The matter resumes on 15 November.

