Pete Mihalik murder suspects being held at different prisons
Three men implicated in the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik are being held at different prisons.
They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo were arrested on the day Mihalik was shot dead while dropping his children at school in Green Point last week.
A third accused, Vuyile Maliti, is believed to have handed himself over to authorities this week. Maliti is believed to be a taxi boss from Khayelitsha.
The three men appeared in court under tight police guard.
They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
Investigators have not yet revealed the motive. Over the years, Mihalik has defended several suspected crime bosses, including Ralph Stanfield, Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen.
The matter resumes on 15 November.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Reactions pour after Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
'Hannah Cornelius's rapists, killers were merciless'
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.