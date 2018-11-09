Parent group disappointed with RGJS's SGB refusal to quit
The group has appealed to the Rustenburg Girls' Junior School's SGB to resign with immediate effect following reports of a lack of transformation, the unfair dismissal of one of its teachers as well as overall mismanagement.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Rustenburg Girls' Junior School parents who call themselves Parents for Change say they are saddened and disappointed by the school governing body's lack of accountability.
The group has appealed to the SGB to resign with immediate effect following reports of a lack of transformation, the unfair dismissal of one of its teachers as well as overall mismanagement.
LISTEN: I was told to resign or face disciplinary action - Nozipho Mthembu
The school governing body's Gavin Downard has responded.
“The members of the SGB considered the call by Parents for Change to resign. The unanimous decision was that there’s no merit in the SGB stepping down. The SGB also unanimously expressed a vote of confidence in the current chairperson of the SGB.”
Parents for Change's Professor Nuraan Davids says a record 14 staff members have resigned from the institution in the last year as a result of the school's lack of transformation.
“While we’re disappointed, we’re surprised because this is not simply asking the governing body to dissolve because then they’d have to take stock of why they have to dissolve. They will have to take stock of the wrongs and their role in perpetuating social injustices.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
