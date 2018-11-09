Nubian Music Festival to cater for the whole family
The festival - at the Hartbeespoort Dam's Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort from 14 to 17 December - includes a wellness centre, spa treatments and a kiddies section.
JOHANNESBURG - If you're still looking for fun outings for the whole family this festive season, the Nubian Music Festival is back in its second year running at the Hartbeespoort Dam's Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort from 14 to 17 December.
Music lovers can expect performances from Lira, Mafikizolo, Mi Casa, Oliver Mtukudzi, Selaelo Selota and many others.
The festival includes a wellness centre, spa treatments and a kiddies section.
Speaking to EWN Lifestyle, Zimbabwean music icon Oliver Mtukudzi says he still makes music which aims to touch the hearts of people.
“My music is about touching the hearts, never mind how old, if a baby is born today, they must be able to relate to my music. Because the purpose of a song is to give life and hope to the people.”
