No timeline for CT’s first social housing development in city bowl

CAPE TOWN – There’s not yet a clear timeline of when Cape Town will see its first social housing development materialise in the city bowl.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela went on the defence on Thursday during a press briefing in which he slammed claims by former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.

Madikizela says several projects have been temporarily halted due to litigation or investigations into incorrect processes.

Officials say social housing is a big priority for the DA government in the province, but they were unable to give a definite timeline of when the first affordable houses would be built in the CBD.

City bowl ward councillor Dave Bryant says there is work underway in Salt River’s Pine Road.

“As soon as the transitional area being built is finished and residents of the Pine Road informal settlement are moved to that site, work will start.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)