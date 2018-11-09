No timeline for CT’s first social housing development in city bowl
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela went on the defence on Thursday during a press briefing in which he slammed claims by former Mayco member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.
CAPE TOWN – There’s not yet a clear timeline of when Cape Town will see its first social housing development materialise in the city bowl.
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela went on the defence on Thursday during a press briefing in which he slammed claims by former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.
WATCH: 'We must take responsibility for the mess we find ourselves in'
Madikizela says several projects have been temporarily halted due to litigation or investigations into incorrect processes.
Officials say social housing is a big priority for the DA government in the province, but they were unable to give a definite timeline of when the first affordable houses would be built in the CBD.
City bowl ward councillor Dave Bryant says there is work underway in Salt River’s Pine Road.
“As soon as the transitional area being built is finished and residents of the Pine Road informal settlement are moved to that site, work will start.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahumapelo 'encouraged' NW municipalities to invest in VBS Bank - report
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
Mahumapelo, disgruntled ANC NW members in court to challenge PEC disbandment
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruin
-
Gordhan calls for probe into Nene’s removal as Finance Minister in 2015
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.