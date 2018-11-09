No timeline for CT’s first social housing development in city bowl

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

No timeline for CT’s first social housing development in city bowl

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela went on the defence on Thursday during a press briefing in which he slammed claims by former Mayco member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – There’s not yet a clear timeline of when Cape Town will see its first social housing development materialise in the city bowl.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela went on the defence on Thursday during a press briefing in which he slammed claims by former Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron that city officials blocked inner-city social housing projects.

WATCH: 'We must take responsibility for the mess we find ourselves in'

Madikizela says several projects have been temporarily halted due to litigation or investigations into incorrect processes.

Officials say social housing is a big priority for the DA government in the province, but they were unable to give a definite timeline of when the first affordable houses would be built in the CBD.

City bowl ward councillor Dave Bryant says there is work underway in Salt River’s Pine Road.

“As soon as the transitional area being built is finished and residents of the Pine Road informal settlement are moved to that site, work will start.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA