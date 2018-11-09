NMB Black Business Caucus wants meeting with city, ANC over Andile Lungisa

A group of small business owners have vowed to fight the ANC provincial executive committee's decision to order councillor Andile Lungisa to step down as a mayoral committee member.

CAPE TOWN – The Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus is hoping to meet with the city manager and African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the Eastern Cape.

Lungisa was put in the post after the Democratic Alliance's Atholl Trollip was ousted and he's also appealing his conviction and sentence for assaulting a fellow councillor.

The Black Business Caucus's Lithemba Singaphi says: "The PEC and the DSG have arrived to continue disbandment of the region and you will remember that there was a letter which we wrote to SG requesting the top five in business to come and meet."

