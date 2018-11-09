NMB Black Business Caucus wants meeting with city, ANC over Andile Lungisa
A group of small business owners have vowed to fight the ANC provincial executive committee's decision to order councillor Andile Lungisa to step down as a mayoral committee member.
CAPE TOWN – The Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus is hoping to meet with the city manager and African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the Eastern Cape.
A group of small business owners has vowed to fight the party's provincial executive committee's decision to order councillor Andile Lungisa to step down as a mayoral committee member.
Lungisa was put in the post after the Democratic Alliance's Atholl Trollip was ousted and he's also appealing his conviction and sentence for assaulting a fellow councillor.
The Black Business Caucus's Lithemba Singaphi says: "The PEC and the DSG have arrived to continue disbandment of the region and you will remember that there was a letter which we wrote to SG requesting the top five in business to come and meet."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruin
-
Mahumapelo, disgruntled ANC NW members in court to challenge PEC disbandment
-
Mahumapelo 'encouraged' NW municipalities to invest in VBS Bank - report
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.