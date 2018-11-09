MPs given deadline for recommendations on land expropriation
Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee resolved to give its members until 4pm on Monday to contribute to the recommendations and observations in its draft report on Section 25 of the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee has given MPs until Monday to come up with recommendations on whether to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The parliamentary process on land expropriation without compensation is finally reaching its conclusion.
Parliament has been debating the issue for several months and has held public hearings in all nine provinces.
Co-chairperson of the committee Stan Maila explains: “We are going to suspend proceedings today and we’re going to proceed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The final day will be Friday for the adoption of the report.”
Once finalised, the report with its recommendations will then go to both houses of Parliament for debate and adoption.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
