Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat us

Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns are unbeaten in 22 league matches with Saturday’s opponents the last team to beat the reign league champions 3-1 at the same venue last season.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says that his side go into their crunch Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday afternoon as very much the underdogs.

Both sides go into the clash fresh from impressive midweek wins over Free State Stars and Polokwane City respectively. Though Sundowns put three goals past Free State Stars on Wednesday, Mosimane believes that his team is under no pressure to win on Saturday and that the top of the table Pirates is the side that must make all the play at Loftus.

“Pirates are not slight favorites, they are big favorites for this game and we can check in the last four or five games where they have been very good and then look at us. They are favorites and look also at the number of goals they have scored. We are in the teething stages of our transition.”

Though Mosimane states Ezimnyama Ngenkani’s irresistible form of late, he believes they have also had more time to prepare for the fixture.

“We would like to have one more day to prepare like Pirates have had this week. We played on Wednesday and we can’t do much on Thursday because we played the night before. Pirates had the opportunity to shake off any niggling injuries because they had one more day to prepare, it’s a fact, you can check the calendar.”

A win for Sundowns on Saturday can catapult them to top of the log and unseat the Buccaneers at the summit of the Absa Premiership table.