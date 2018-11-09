Morocco’s king wants dialogue with Algeria

If Algeria is allowed to set conditions it would most certainly demand Morocco keep its promise to allow self-determination for the occupied Saharawi people.

PRETORIA - Morocco’s King Mohammed VI says he wants to have talks with Algeria about normalising the relations with his North African neighbour.

He says Algeria will be allowed to set the agenda for the talks.

The Moroccan King shows an odd sense of timing in his call for a rapprochement with Algeria.

He chose the 43rd anniversary of the so-called Green March when Moroccans moved into Western Sahara that the kingdom illegally occupied since 1975.

That occupation is the casus belli between the countries and paralyses the Maghreb Arab Union to which they both belong.

If Algeria is allowed to set conditions it would most certainly demand Morocco keep its promise to allow self-determination for the occupied Saharawi people, which has consistently been a bridge too far King Mohammed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)