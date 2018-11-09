Mitchells Plain CPF launches Child Rapid Response Unit

This is a programme to fast-track searches when children go missing.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) has activated its Child Rapid Response Unit (CRRU) for the festive season.

The programme was set up in 2004 after an upsurge in the number of missing children who have been found dead over the past few years.

The CPF's Lynne Phillips says they have 37 volunteers on board.

“We’ve been very successful at beaches where we’re reuniting children with their families.”

Phillips says the volunteers also received training.

“Most of our CRRU volunteers received management training and emergency service responder training, so they went through quite a lot of training in order to deal with these situations.”

