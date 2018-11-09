Mitchells Plain CPF launches Child Rapid Response Unit
This is a programme to fast-track searches when children go missing.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) has activated its Child Rapid Response Unit (CRRU) for the festive season.
This is a programme to fast-track searches when children go missing.
The programme was set up in 2004 after an upsurge in the number of missing children who have been found dead over the past few years.
The CPF's Lynne Phillips says they have 37 volunteers on board.
“We’ve been very successful at beaches where we’re reuniting children with their families.”
Phillips says the volunteers also received training.
“Most of our CRRU volunteers received management training and emergency service responder training, so they went through quite a lot of training in order to deal with these situations.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
-
2 accountants involved in VBS Bank scandal a no-show for disciplinary hearing
-
Makwetu briefs Parly on death threats, intimidation of auditors
-
Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional
-
Reaction as Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.