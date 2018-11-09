Popular Topics
Makwetu briefs Parly on death threats, intimidation of auditors

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says one incident that shocked him was the attack on one of his employees at the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng.

FILE: Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General has briefed Parliament on death threats and intimidation faced by its auditors in various municipalities.

The briefing by Kimi Makwetu follows a number of incidents, including the shooting of an employee at a guesthouse in Vanderbijlpark last month.

Makwetu says one incident that shocked him was the attack on one of his employees at the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng.

“In the early hours of the morning on that Friday, we encountered intruders in that guesthouse where she was booked as we normally use these facilities from time to time, and so she was shot and had to be admitted to hospital.”

Chairperson of the standing committee on the Auditor-General Nthabiseng Khunou said auditors can’t be intimidated and called for greater action by law enforcement.

“I think that should be the message out there that whatever is happening, has to come to an end and we hope as the police are here, they’re going to give us solutions.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

