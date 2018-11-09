Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional
Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo makes the argument in his court papers filed in court where disgruntled ANC members are challenging the NEC’s decision to disband the provincial party’s leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says that there is no way that the African National Congress (ANC)’s Nasrec conference, which elected Cyril Ramaphosa as party president, is valid if North West branches that participated in the gathering were dysfunctional.
Mahumapelo makes the argument in his court papers filed in the South Gauteng High Court where disgruntled ANC members are challenging the NEC’s decision to disband the provincial party’s leadership.
Mahumapelo and the ANC members want the court to declare the NEC decision invalid and irrational.
The former premier told Eyewitness News that the ANC leaders can't argue that the branches were not functional.
"If that is the case, the branches that they say are non-functional were audited and have proved to be of good standing by former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and those branches were approved to attend and participated in the national conference at Nasrec."
