Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctional

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo makes the argument in his court papers filed in court where disgruntled ANC members are challenging the NEC’s decision to disband the provincial party’s leadership.

FILE: Supra Mahumapelo pictured addressing supporters underneath a thorn tree in Mahikeng before the ANC has placed him on precautionary leave, on 9 May 2018. Picture: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Supra Mahumapelo pictured addressing supporters underneath a thorn tree in Mahikeng before the ANC has placed him on precautionary leave, on 9 May 2018. Picture: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says that there is no way that the African National Congress (ANC)’s Nasrec conference, which elected Cyril Ramaphosa as party president, is valid if North West branches that participated in the gathering were dysfunctional.

Mahumapelo makes the argument in his court papers filed in the South Gauteng High Court where disgruntled ANC members are challenging the NEC’s decision to disband the provincial party’s leadership.

Mahumapelo and the ANC members want the court to declare the NEC decision invalid and irrational.

The former premier told Eyewitness News that the ANC leaders can't argue that the branches were not functional.

"If that is the case, the branches that they say are non-functional were audited and have proved to be of good standing by former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and those branches were approved to attend and participated in the national conference at Nasrec."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA