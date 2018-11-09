Mahumapelo, disgruntled ANC NW members in court to challenge PEC disbandment
Supra Mahumapelo and the disgruntled ANC members want the national executive committee's decision (NEC) to be overturned, claiming it was invalid and irrational.
JOHANNESBURG - A case by former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and other disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members challenging the national executive committee's (NEC) decision to disband the party's provincial leadership will be heard in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.
Mahumapelo and the disgruntled members want the NEC's decision to be overturned, claiming it was invalid and irrational.
The provincial leadership was dissolved after Mahumapelo was forced to resign as premier.
This followed public unrest over his leadership. After the North West ANC leadership was disbanded, a provincial task team was appointed.
But Mahumapelo refused to be part of it, leading to the party’s several branches rejecting the interim leadership.
Last week, Mahumapelo and the disgruntled ANC members made a special request in court for the matter to be heard as a standalone case, saying the matter had attracted national interest and as a result didn’t want to put the judge under pressure.
They want the court to rule that the procedure the NEC followed to disband the provincial leadership was unfair, flawed and irrational.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahumapelo 'encouraged' NW municipalities to invest in VBS Bank - report
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruin
-
Gordhan calls for probe into Nene’s removal as Finance Minister in 2015
-
Reclaim the City ‘disappointed’ in DA’s handling of CT housing crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.