Mahumapelo, disgruntled ANC NW members in court to challenge PEC disbandment

Supra Mahumapelo and the disgruntled ANC members want the national executive committee's decision (NEC) to be overturned, claiming it was invalid and irrational.

JOHANNESBURG - A case by former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and other disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members challenging the national executive committee's (NEC) decision to disband the party's provincial leadership will be heard in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mahumapelo and the disgruntled members want the NEC's decision to be overturned, claiming it was invalid and irrational.

The provincial leadership was dissolved after Mahumapelo was forced to resign as premier.

This followed public unrest over his leadership. After the North West ANC leadership was disbanded, a provincial task team was appointed.

But Mahumapelo refused to be part of it, leading to the party’s several branches rejecting the interim leadership.

Last week, Mahumapelo and the disgruntled ANC members made a special request in court for the matter to be heard as a standalone case, saying the matter had attracted national interest and as a result didn’t want to put the judge under pressure.

They want the court to rule that the procedure the NEC followed to disband the provincial leadership was unfair, flawed and irrational.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)