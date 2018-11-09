[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting shows

Radio 702 | The festival has for more than two decades been discovering and developing countless talented writers, directors and actors.

JOHANNESBURG – The Zwakala Festival returns to the Market Theatre this weekend and audiences are being promised several exciting new performances.

The festival has for more than two decades been discovering and developing countless talented writers, directors and actors.

Zwakala Festival artistic director Themba Mkhoma says: “A play called Pilgrimage questions themes of violence against women and where the violence in men comes from.”

