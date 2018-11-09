[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst

Radio 702 | 'The Money Show' interviews independent political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni about the role that former President Jacob Zuma played in the state capture saga.

JOHANNESBURG - The Money Show interviews independent political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni about the role that former President Jacob Zuma played in the state capture saga.

Fikeni says that Zuma cost South Africa R500 billion and the amount is rising.

Listen to the audio for more.