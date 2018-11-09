[LISTEN] What you need to know about adoption in SA

CapeTalk | Robyn Wolfson Vorster, child rights activist from Becoming a Mom and Pam Wilson of the National Adoption Coalition of South Africa explain the process for adopting a child in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - As the world celebrates World Adoption Day, the Western Cape Adoption Coalition clarifies some of the misinformation around issues of culture and affordability.

Cindy-Lee Van Andel, adoption social worker at the Western Cape Adoption Coalition, says there are many people who think that adoption is a very expensive exercise, adding this is not true.

Listen to the audio for more.