[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfair

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and some disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members are in court to challenge national executive committee (NEC)'s decision to disband the ruling party’s North West leadership.

They want the court to overturn that decision, claiming it’s invalid, unfair and irrational.

When asked why he believes the NEC wants to disband the North ANC leadership structure, Mahumapelo says he’s not the main applicant, he’s simply been cited by the applicant to come and testify as the provincial chairperson of the ANC in the province.

