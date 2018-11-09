Libya forced to shelve elections over militant factions fighting
It was France that pushed the disparate Libyan factions to agree to presidential and parliamentary elections on 10 December.
PRETORIA - Intensified fighting between militant factions in Libya has forced to shelve elections scheduled for a month's time.
The United Nations is still urging Libyans to go the polls in the first half of next year.
Now reconciliation has trumped voting as warring militia step up their fighting that been raging since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gadaffi.
The United Nations Libya envoy Ghassan Salame says there must be a national conference to discuss the conflict before an election can be held.
He tells the UN Security Council this could take place in the first weeks of 2019 with elections following in the northern hemisphere Spring.
