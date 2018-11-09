Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love again

The star has admitted she didn’t think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from Joshua Sasse in 2017.

LONDON - Kylie Minogue has admitted she was “surprised” when she found love again with boyfriend Paul Solomons.

The 50-year-old star has admitted she didn’t think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse in 2017, but things are “going great” with new beau Paul Solomons.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Love At First Sight hitmaker spilt: “It’s going great, it’s fabulous. Just when you think that ‘will it ever happen?’... it came and surprised me.”

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September.

The pair walked hand-in-hand as Minogue told reporters: “I’ve found my man. Of the year. And some.”

The relationship has been going from strength-to-strength, as the couple, who became Instagram official in July, moved in together in August.

The Australian pop star - who was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April - is letting her man share her West London pad.

A source said: “It’s a big step but they’re going from strength to strength. Minogue has finally found happiness.”

Taking to her Instagram account in July, the Especially For You hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.

She captioned the post: “I love New York!”

The Golden singer even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she’d never walk down the aisle following her difficult break-up.

She said: “I’m so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.

“So yeah, life’s, I won’t say a little bit, I’ll say a lot, better. Life’s great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But the other half is maybe. I don’t know.

“It wasn’t in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don’t know.

“The thing I’ve said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I’ll have a family - I don’t know if I’ll ever get married, though. It’s weird. I’ve done neither.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9.15pm on ITV.