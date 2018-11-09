Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love again

-
#RandReport: Rand slips on hawkish FedBusiness
-
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
-
Accused mail bomber Sayoc to face new chargesWorld
-
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against MsimangaLocal
-
Denel fires CFO Odwa MhlwanaLocal
-
Protests at Joburg zoo over widowed elephantLocal
Popular Topics
-
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
-
City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against MsimangaLocal
-
Denel fires CFO Odwa MhlwanaLocal
-
Protests at Joburg zoo over widowed elephantLocal
-
CT NGO welcomes successful convictions in women, child murder casesLocal
-
Sitole calls for speedy arrest of 4 men who shot, killed Limpopo copLocal
Popular Topics
-
Springboks eager to fix execution problems in tough French TestSport
-
Moeen bowls England to big win over Sri LankaSport
-
Swiss attorney general suspends prosecutor in Fifa probeSport
-
Mosimane: Pressure is on Pirates to beat usSport
-
Australia level series with nail-biting win in AdelaideSport
-
Cornel Hendricks makes rugby comeback with BullsSport
Popular Topics
-
Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuitLifestyle
-
Eva Longoria wants to join Spice Girls on tourLifestyle
-
Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love againLifestyle
-
Hawking auction raises astronomical sumLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting showsLifestyle
-
Nubian Music Festival to cater for the whole familyLifestyle
-
Loving angels, Victoria's Secret extravaganza returns to New YorkLifestyle
-
World's leading causes of deathLifestyle
-
Gabrielle Union is a mother after secret surrogacyLifestyle
-
DA welcomes High Court rejection of Zuma's personal costs order appealLocal
-
PEC court case involving Supra Mahumapelo struck off the rollPolitics
-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs orderPolitics
-
ANC NW leadership targeted for ulterior motives - MahumapeloLocal
-
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfairPolitics
-
Pule Thabane moves back into mayoral office after probePolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
-
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
-
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
-
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Sasol to reverse provision over tax disputeBusiness
-
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issueBusiness
-
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
-
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economyBusiness
-
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profitsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
- Fri
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 38°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love again
The star has admitted she didn’t think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from Joshua Sasse in 2017.
LONDON - Kylie Minogue has admitted she was “surprised” when she found love again with boyfriend Paul Solomons.
The 50-year-old star has admitted she didn’t think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse in 2017, but things are “going great” with new beau Paul Solomons.
Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Love At First Sight hitmaker spilt: “It’s going great, it’s fabulous. Just when you think that ‘will it ever happen?’... it came and surprised me.”
The couple made their red-carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September.
The pair walked hand-in-hand as Minogue told reporters: “I’ve found my man. Of the year. And some.”
The relationship has been going from strength-to-strength, as the couple, who became Instagram official in July, moved in together in August.
The Australian pop star - who was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April - is letting her man share her West London pad.
A source said: “It’s a big step but they’re going from strength to strength. Minogue has finally found happiness.”
Taking to her Instagram account in July, the Especially For You hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.
She captioned the post: “I love New York!”
The Golden singer even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she’d never walk down the aisle following her difficult break-up.
She said: “I’m so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.
“So yeah, life’s, I won’t say a little bit, I’ll say a lot, better. Life’s great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But the other half is maybe. I don’t know.
“It wasn’t in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don’t know.
“The thing I’ve said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I’ll have a family - I don’t know if I’ll ever get married, though. It’s weird. I’ve done neither.”
The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9.15pm on ITV.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 20183 days ago
-
Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill settle copyright lawsuit2 hours ago
-
Gabrielle Union is a mother after secret surrogacy14 hours ago
-
Eva Longoria wants to join Spice Girls on tour3 hours ago
-
Queen Elizabeth’s last corgi passes away14 days ago
-
‘Fantastic Beasts’ casts its spell over Paris2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.