Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love again

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Kylie Minogue ‘surprised’ she found love again

The star has admitted she didn’t think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from Joshua Sasse in 2017.

FILE: Kylie Minogue. Picture: @kylieminogue/Instagram.
FILE: Kylie Minogue. Picture: @kylieminogue/Instagram.
3 hours ago

LONDON - Kylie Minogue has admitted she was “surprised” when she found love again with boyfriend Paul Solomons.

The 50-year-old star has admitted she didn’t think she would ever embark on a new relationship, following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse in 2017, but things are “going great” with new beau Paul Solomons.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Love At First Sight hitmaker spilt: “It’s going great, it’s fabulous. Just when you think that ‘will it ever happen?’... it came and surprised me.”

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September.

The pair walked hand-in-hand as Minogue told reporters: “I’ve found my man. Of the year. And some.”

The relationship has been going from strength-to-strength, as the couple, who became Instagram official in July, moved in together in August.

The Australian pop star - who was first rumoured to be romancing the hunk back in April - is letting her man share her West London pad.

A source said: “It’s a big step but they’re going from strength to strength. Minogue has finally found happiness.”

Taking to her Instagram account in July, the Especially For You hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her and Paul sharing a smooch in New York City.

She captioned the post: “I love New York!”

The Golden singer even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she’d never walk down the aisle following her difficult break-up.

She said: “I’m so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense.

“So yeah, life’s, I won’t say a little bit, I’ll say a lot, better. Life’s great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But the other half is maybe. I don’t know.

“It wasn’t in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don’t know.

“The thing I’ve said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I’ll have a family - I don’t know if I’ll ever get married, though. It’s weird. I’ve done neither.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9.15pm on ITV.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA