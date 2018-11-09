Hout Bay community mourns loss of woman killed by cop husband
A 41-year-old police sergeant shot and killed his 36-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself at the Hout Bay Police Station earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - The death of a woman, shot dead by her police officer husband in Hout Bay, has been described as a loss to the entire community.
Camilla Watson, who cooks for a local feeding scheme, says that Friday's feeding of 300 children is dedicated to her murdered friend.
“We’ve been doing it for about four to five months and word has spread. Kids now come from all over Imizamo Yethu. We would like to dedicate the feeding and will do it outside her house.”
Watson says her late friend was also a prominent member of the Imizamo Yethu women’s forum.
“She was very involved with us. She was always a step forward to help. She was an outstanding member of the community.”
