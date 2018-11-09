GP top cop mum on graft claims against De Lange, 4 other police officials
Max Masha refused to address the allegations facing five police officials with regards to the improper procurement of police emergency lights worth more than R60 million.
JOHANNESBURG – Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Max Masha says he prefers not to comment at this stage on the allegations faced by five police officials including his predecessor now retired commissioner Deliwe de Lange.
Masha was speaking at the launch of the 2018 Festive Season Safety Campaign on Thursday at Westgate Shopping Mall.
He outlined the police’s plan to combat crime during the holiday period.
Masha refused to address the allegations facing five police officials with regards to the improper procurement of police emergency lights worth more than R60 million.
Included in the accused is De Lange and also former acting police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo on charges of fraud, corruption, and forgery.
The five accused appeared in the commercial crimes court on Wednesday in Johannesburg
Masha spoke about integrated operations that law enforcement will carry out in coming months but was tight-lipped about alleged corruptions in the department.
The acting commissioner called on the public to help police fight crime by reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement.
WATCH: SAPS issues safety tips for the festive season
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Reaction as Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
Mahumapelo 'encouraged' NW municipalities to invest in VBS Bank - report
-
Willem Cornelius: My family died with Hannah's death
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
-
'Hannah Cornelius's rapists, killers were merciless'
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.