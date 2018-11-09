GP top cop mum on graft claims against De Lange, 4 other police officials

Max Masha refused to address the allegations facing five police officials with regards to the improper procurement of police emergency lights worth more than R60 million.

JOHANNESBURG – Acting Gauteng Police Commissioner Max Masha says he prefers not to comment at this stage on the allegations faced by five police officials including his predecessor now retired commissioner Deliwe de Lange.

Masha was speaking at the launch of the 2018 Festive Season Safety Campaign on Thursday at Westgate Shopping Mall.

He outlined the police’s plan to combat crime during the holiday period.

Masha refused to address the allegations facing five police officials with regards to the improper procurement of police emergency lights worth more than R60 million.

Included in the accused is De Lange and also former acting police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo on charges of fraud, corruption, and forgery.

The five accused appeared in the commercial crimes court on Wednesday in Johannesburg

Masha spoke about integrated operations that law enforcement will carry out in coming months but was tight-lipped about alleged corruptions in the department.

The acting commissioner called on the public to help police fight crime by reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement.

WATCH: SAPS issues safety tips for the festive season

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)