Gold Fields third-quarter production falls
South Deep has faced numerous operational obstacles in a tough geological setting 3 km below the surface and is undergoing restructuring that would cut around about 1,100 jobs.
JOHANNESBURG – Gold Fields said on Friday third-quarter production was down 3%, with its last South African asset, South Deep, weighing on total output.
South Deep has faced numerous operational obstacles in a tough geological setting 3km below the surface and is undergoing restructuring that would cut around about 1,100 jobs.
“Quarter 3 2018 was characterised by the international assets posting another strong operating performance and South Deep negatively impacted by the restructuring announced in August 2018,” said Chief Executive Officer Nick Holland in a statement.
Gold production for the quarter ended 30 September from continuing operations dropped to 533,000 ounces from 552,000 in the same period last year, with the struggling mine producing 50,000 ounces during the quarter.
The firm also has operations in Ghana, Peru, Chile, and Australia.
Majority union at South Deep, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), downed tools last week over the planned job cuts, with the firm warning it could threaten output and lead to even more layoffs.
Gold Fields said talks with NUM were “confrontational”, with morale impacted by the restructuring.
“This resulted in low morale in the workforce and uncertainty about job security and as such, the restructuring process has had a negative impact on productivity at South Deep,” said Holland.
The firm forecasts annual gold production at the mine to be around 154,600 ounces due to the strike.
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearing
-
Discovery to raise R1.8bn in new share issue
-
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy
-
East Rand company fears closure over e-toll bill battle
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.