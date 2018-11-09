Girlfriend killer Diego Novella denied leave to appeal conviction & sentence
The Western Cape High Court dismissed Diego Novella's application on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan national convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Cape Town has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
The Western Cape High Court dismissed Diego Novella's application on Thursday.
He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in September for killing his partner American sales executive Gabriela Alban at a Camps Bay hotel in 2015.
A judge has ruled there's no reasonable prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion.
Novella is serving his sentence at a correctional facility in the Western Cape, his lawyer William Booth is not willing to disclose at which prison his client is being held.
Booth says he has been instructed to now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Novella claimed during his trial he killed his girlfriend Alban as he thought she was a demonic entity.
He had claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
