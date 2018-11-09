Girlfriend killer Diego Novella denied leave to appeal conviction & sentence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Girlfriend killer Diego Novella denied leave to appeal conviction & sentence

The Western Cape High Court dismissed Diego Novella's application on Thursday.

FILE: Guatemalan national Diego Novella has been convicted of Gabriela Alban's murder in the Western Cape High Court on 28 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: Guatemalan national Diego Novella has been convicted of Gabriela Alban's murder in the Western Cape High Court on 28 June 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan national convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Cape Town has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The Western Cape High Court dismissed Diego Novella's application on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in September for killing his partner American sales executive Gabriela Alban at a Camps Bay hotel in 2015.

A judge has ruled there's no reasonable prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion.

Novella is serving his sentence at a correctional facility in the Western Cape, his lawyer William Booth is not willing to disclose at which prison his client is being held.

Booth says he has been instructed to now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Novella claimed during his trial he killed his girlfriend Alban as he thought she was a demonic entity.

He had claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA