Gauteng Health Dept acknowledges overcrowding in province's hospitals
The Human Rights Commission visited the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital on Thursday after nine babies died at the facility due to an outbreak of necrotising enterocolitis in September.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department has acknowledged that hospitals in the province are overcrowded but says it’s too early to conclude why nine babies contracted necrotising enterocolitis
The babies died at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital following an outbreak of necrotising enterocolitis.
The Human Rights Commission visited the hospital on Thursday after the deaths at the facility due to an outbreak in September.
The commission has cited a shortage of beds, skewed patient and doctor ratio and a shortage of staff are only a few issues which it wants MEC Gwen Ramokgopa's attention for urgent intervention.
The Gauteng Health department's Medupi Modisane says: “The hospitals are overcrowded and the infrastructure hasn’t captured the population growth in Gauteng and yes there’s an acknowledgment from the department that more hospitals are necessary, the only limiting factor is budgetary constraints.”
The Human Rights Commission says the hospital could not have avoided the outbreak of the deadly bacteria which claimed the babies' lives.
The hospital told the commission on Thursday that it’s been understaffed and overcrowded for years.
The commission visited the hospital where nine infants died from the outbreak to investigate if it could have been avoided.
WATCH: Human Rights Commission to subpoena Gauteng Health Dept
The commission says the hospital had no capacity to deal with the outbreak of the disease.
The hospital admitted to the commission that it had a high vacancy rate and was receiving the highest number of patients.
It says it delivers over 1,000 babies a month with insufficient support.
The commission's Buang Jones says: "Even if the equipment issue was addressed, issues relating to staff shortages, it’s very difficult to avoid an outbreak like this one."
The commission says it has subpoenaed MEC Ramokgopa to answer for the poor state of Gauteng hospitals.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Reaction as Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
Mahumapelo 'encouraged' NW municipalities to invest in VBS Bank - report
-
Willem Cornelius: My family died with Hannah's death
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.