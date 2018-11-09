French grain group Soufflet plans West Africa office

-
Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs orderPolitics
Mitchells Plain CPF launches Child Rapid Response UnitLocal
9 men nabbed for kidnapping Welkom womanLocal
ANC NW leadership targeted for ulterior motives - MahumapeloLocal
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfairPolitics
Beaufort West Municipality awaits govt help amid droughtLocal
Cornel Hendricks makes rugby comeback with BullsSport
Wales host Australia in battle for pre-World Cup tonicSport
Alonso sees Brazil as his last chance of points in F1Sport
Stars of the Women's World T20Sport
France and South Africa head to Paris with eyes on JapanSport
South Africa win toss, bowl in second Australia ODISport
Nubian Music Festival to cater for the whole familyLifestyle
Loving angels, Victoria's Secret extravaganza returns to New YorkLifestyle
World's leading causes of deathLifestyle
Gabrielle Union is a mother after secret surrogacyLifestyle
Japan TV cancels show of K-pop's BTS over atom bomb t-shirt furorLifestyle
Disney plans new 'Star Wars' prequel series for streaming serviceLifestyle
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GOBusiness
Drake honours late fan with his new tour outfitLifestyle
Chrissy Teigen hilariously responds to mom-shamerLifestyle
ANC NW leadership targeted for ulterior motives - MahumapeloLocal
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfairPolitics
Pule Thabane moves back into mayoral office after probePolitics
Mahumapelo: No way ANC Nasrec conference valid if NW branches dysfunctionalPolitics
NMB Black Business Caucus wants meeting with city, ANC over Andile LungisaPolitics
CT Mayor Dan Plato could announce new mayoral committeePolitics
[OPINION] Dlamini & Gigaba: All they touch turns to unethical ruinOpinion
[OPINION] In midterms, a cautionary tale for TrumpOpinion
[OPINION] Hang in there SAAOpinion
[OPINION] Trumping the midterms in the age of DonaldOpinion
[ANALYSIS] SA investigates sterilising mosquitoes in anti-malaria driveOpinion
[OPINION] Can the centre hold, or will South Africa get its own Bolsonaro?Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Gold Fields third-quarter production fallsBusiness
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearingLocal
China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economyBusiness
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profitsBusiness
Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassmentBusiness
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GOBusiness
French grain group Soufflet plans West Africa office
The outlet, which will probably be located in Ivory Coast, will include a testing laboratory and training centre for millers, Jean-Michel Soufflet, chief executive of the family-owned firm, said.
PARIS - France’s Soufflet, one of Europe’s biggest grain handlers, plans to open an office in West Africa to boost trade with a region increasingly turning to Russia for wheat.
The outlet, which will probably be located in Ivory Coast, will include a testing laboratory and training centre for millers, Jean-Michel Soufflet, chief executive of the family-owned firm, told reporters on Thursday.
“We don’t want to just do wheat import trading in Africa but also offer technical support to our miller customers,” he said, without giving a timeline for the new office.
West Africa is a key export market for French wheat. However, countries in the region have stepped up imports from countries like Russia that ship grain via the Black Sea, and that trend has accelerated since a poor French harvest in 2016 and a record Russian crop last year.
Soufflet will use a new port facility at La Rochelle on France’s Atlantic coast, which opened this year, to help meet African millers’ specifications through improved sorting of grain.
Soufflet marketed a total of 7.7 million tonnes of cereals in its 2017/18 year to 30 June, with about two-thirds sourced in France and the rest mostly procured in Romania and Ukraine, the company said.
However, the group does not want to market more than 9 million tonnes per year as volumes above that level would be too onerous for its trading division, Jean-Michel Soufflet said.
The group reported sales of €4.5 billion for 2017/18, up slightly from €4.4 billion the previous year.
Soufflet also plans to expand its presence in Africa with a factory in Ethiopia to produce beer ingredient malt from barley crops.
It has said the plant would have an initial capacity of 60,000 tonnes a year, due to start production in 2020, but Jean-Michel Soufflet said capacity could be doubled if the Ethiopian beer industry continues to expand rapidly.
Fellow French grain group Axereal also plans to build a malt processing factory in Ethiopia.
