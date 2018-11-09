Ex-Sars officials turn to High Court to access case docket

The Pretoria Magistrates Court heard for a fourth time on Thursday that State prosecutors have failed to honour undertakings provided in court to hand over the docket to the defence.

PRETORIA - Three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials are turning to the High Court to compel the State to hand over the complete docket in their criminal matter because prosecutors simply refuse to disclose the evidence.

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The trio is accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007 when they were investigating disgraced former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.

When the trio appeared in court two months ago, the prosecutor undertook to allow the defence team an opportunity to view part B of the docket. They requested copies of certain documents, but their request was ignored until Thursday morning when they learnt it had been declined.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes told the court they will now approach the court to compel the NPA to hand over evidence, so the accused can adequately prepare their defence.

The matter has been postponed until February next year to allow the defence time to approach the High Court for relief.

