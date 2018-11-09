Ex-Sars officials turn to High Court to access case docket
The Pretoria Magistrates Court heard for a fourth time on Thursday that State prosecutors have failed to honour undertakings provided in court to hand over the docket to the defence.
PRETORIA - Three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials are turning to the High Court to compel the State to hand over the complete docket in their criminal matter because prosecutors simply refuse to disclose the evidence.
Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The trio is accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007 when they were investigating disgraced former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.
The Pretoria Magistrates Court heard for a fourth time on Thursday that State prosecutors have failed to honour undertakings provided in court.
When the trio appeared in court two months ago, the prosecutor undertook to allow the defence team an opportunity to view part B of the docket. They requested copies of certain documents, but their request was ignored until Thursday morning when they learnt it had been declined.
Defence advocate Laurence Hodes told the court they will now approach the court to compel the NPA to hand over evidence, so the accused can adequately prepare their defence.
The matter has been postponed until February next year to allow the defence time to approach the High Court for relief.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Reactions pour after Gordhan reveals he met Guptas at meeting arranged by Zuma
-
Gordhan's leaked submission reveals Zuma's meddling in decision making at SAA
-
Still not clear if Gigaba will pursue removal of sex video from Pornhub
-
'Hannah Cornelius's rapists, killers were merciless'
-
EFF writes to Mkhwebane to probe Gordhan over Gupta meetings
-
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.