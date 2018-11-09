DA welcomes High Court rejection of Zuma's personal costs order appeal
The High Court released its judgment regarding the former president's application for leave to appeal a personal costs order.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the Pretoria High Court's rejection of former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to appeal a personal costs order, saying his failed review of the Public Protector's remedial action was an attempt to avoid being implicated in state capture.
A full bench ruled in December last year that Zuma was ill-advised and reckless when he took the report on the review.
JUST IN #StateCapture The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order in his failed bid to review the Public Protector State of Capture report. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2018
The DA’s James Selfe says the party is delighted by the ruling.
“It was clear at the time that Mr Zuma rejected the Public Protector’s remedial action simply to avoid the damning evidence that is currently coming out at the state capture inquiry, much of which is going to implicate him and his family and his friends. So, he recklessly and irresponsibly tried to interdict the Public Protector’s report.”
Selfe says the personal costs order was the court’s way of showing Zuma was a frivolous litigant.
Zuma may still approach the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
