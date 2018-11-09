CWU, SACP and Bemawu to picket outside SABC's offices over job cuts
The unions who represent SABC staff are expected to wear black and hold a lunchtime picket to save their jobs.
JOHANNESBURG – The Communications Workers Union (CWU), the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union communications union (Bemawu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) will picket outside the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)'s offices in Auckland Park on Friday afternoon over proposed job cuts.
The national broadcaster announced recently that it would lay off almost 1,000 permanent employees and about 1,200 freelancers due to financial constraints.
