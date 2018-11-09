Popular Topics
CT NGO welcomes successful convictions in women, child murder cases

Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom says it's disturbing at how violently Courtney Pieters, Hannah Cornelius and Susan Rohde died.

Hannah Cornelius’ killers are back in the dock on Thursday morning where sentencing proceedings are underway. Picture: Lauren Issacs/EWN.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based NGO says successful convictions in three femicide cases this week have been a victory in efforts to address gender violence.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday found Jason Rohde guilty of murdering his wife Susan in 2016.

The same court also convicted Mortimer Saunders of the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters on Wednesday.

Three men were also found guilty of the rape and murder of 21-year-old Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius also on Wednesday.

Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom says: “It has taken a long time to get cases like these to court and get the conviction. It just shows there’s dedication from police officers and the prosecuting side to get these people behind bars.”

She adds it's disturbing at how violently Pieters, Cornelius and Rohde died.

“We’re just appalled at the level of violence involved and that vulnerable people like women have been targeted. If you look at the statistics, women are being killed much more than men.”

