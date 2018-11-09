Popular Topics
CT Mayor Dan Plato could announce new mayoral committee

After his election in council on Tuesday, Dan Plato advised that he would determine and reveal his mayco members this week.

Dan Plato has been voted in as the new mayor of Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - New Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato could on Friday announce his new mayoral committee.

After his election in council on Tuesday, Plato advised that he would determine and reveal his mayco members this week.

There are three vacant positions on the committee following the resignations of Suzette Little, Siyabulela Mamkeli and Brett Herron.

Plato has shared his plans to boost policing in the city. He'll start by recruiting more metro police officers.

“They cannot replace the role of the South African Police Service, but I will make sure that the city does what it can and plays its role when it comes to making our communities safer.”

Housing and traffic congestion are also some of the more pressing issues that Plato needs to tackle.

LISTEN: High hopes for Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

