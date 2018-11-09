CPJ calls on Tanzanian govt to halt crackdown on media

The call follows the detention of South African journalist Angela Quintal and her colleague Muthoki Mumo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on the Tanzanian government to halt its crackdown on the media.

The pair, who are CPJ employees, were released on Thursday after being detained for five hours by authorities in their hotel rooms for allegedly violating the conditions of their visas.

They have since left the country.

CPJ spokesperson Courtney Radsch says: “They are indeed targeting and cracking down on the media. This incident is a clear example of the intimidation that journalists face in Tanzania and the deepening restrictions that journalists face there. The situation in Tanzania has really deteriorated.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)