Court dismisses Zuma’s leave to appeal personal costs order
This means Jacob Zuma will now have to personally pick up the legal fees incurred in his failed bid to review the Public Protector’s state of capture report.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a personal costs order in his attempt to review the Public Protector’s state capture remedial action.
A full bench ruled in December 2017 that Zuma was ill-advised and reckless when he took the report on the review.
Earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters approached the High Court to have Zuma, and not the State, pay the legal fees he has incurred since 2005 fighting criminal and civil matters.
JUST IN #StateCapture The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order in his failed bid to review the Public Protector State of Capture report. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2018
A constitutional lobby group, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), has announced on its social media account that the High Court has dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal.
But he may still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly, which is likely, considering Zuma’s practice of exhausting all available legal avenues.
The former president had argued that he had acted legitimately by approaching the court to decide on issues which concerned him about the state capture remedial action.
The court, evidently, disagreed with him.
