Cornel Hendricks makes rugby comeback with Bulls
The 30-year-old winger has battled a lengthy heart condition that has kept him off the field for several years.
JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls have announced the signing of former Springbok Winger Cornel Hendricks for the 2019 Super Rugby season.
The 30-year-old winger who played 12 times for the Springboks has battled a lengthy heart condition that has kept him off the field for several years just before he was due to take up a contract with the Stormers.
After thorough examinations and tests, Hendricks has now been cleared to play again by a leading heart specialist, while the player himself declared that he is fully aware of his diagnoses and possible effects and/or risks associated with his condition and happy to give it another go.
Blue Bulls high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg said they are happy to welcome Hendricks into the squad.
"We evaluated him and are happy to give him the opportunity to play professional rugby at the highest level again. After all, he is a great player, a Springbok, and a truly great team man as well, who will contribute and fit into the Bulls family with ease. We are keen to see him perform again.”
