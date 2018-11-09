City of Tshwane manager Mosola files grievance against Msimanga

Moeketsi Mosola submitted his grievance to speaker of council Katlego Mathabe to investigate the illegal and unlawful conduct of the mayor and the DA administration.

PRETORIA – City of Tshwane manager Moeketsi Mosola has submitted a formal grievance against Mayor Solly Msimanga and the Democratic Alliance (DA) administration in the city for leaking a preliminary council report on the GladAfrica tender.

Mosola submitted his grievance to speaker of council Katlego Mathabe to investigate the illegal and unlawful conduct of the mayor and the DA administration.

Mosola said in a statement: “The leaking of an interdicted council report by the mayor and the governing party in Tshwane is an utter disregard of the law, disrespect of the court judgements and most importantly – it constitutes a serious breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors.”

Mosola has requested the speaker to expedite the investigation into the illegal and unlawful conduct of Msimanga and the DA.

“I am a constitutionalist and firmly believe in the rule of law, thus I will fight and stand against any act of lawlessness and/or illegality when I see and experience it,” concluded Mosola.