China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy

The announcement was made during a dialogue session between South African and Chinese diplomats to mark 20 years of trade relations between the countries.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping after his speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 3 September 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping after his speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 3 September 2018. Picture: AFP
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Chinese ambassador’s office has committed to supporting South Africa to solidify its place as a leading economy in Africa.

The announcement was made during a dialogue session between South African and Chinese diplomats to mark 20 years of trade relations between the countries.

The session, which took place at Wits University, saw political analysts and embassy officials speak about China-South Africa relations.

South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade deals.

Ambassador of China in South Africa, Lin Songtian said: “China is committed to sharing its market development achievement with South Africa.

“We’re willing to join and support South Africa to become the locomotive and production base for the African industrialisation and modernisation.”

Songtian says diplomatic relations are important in multilateral agreements within world bodies including Brics and the G20.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA