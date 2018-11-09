China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy
The announcement was made during a dialogue session between South African and Chinese diplomats to mark 20 years of trade relations between the countries.
JOHANNESBURG – The Chinese ambassador’s office has committed to supporting South Africa to solidify its place as a leading economy in Africa.
The announcement was made during a dialogue session between South African and Chinese diplomats to mark 20 years of trade relations between the countries.
The session, which took place at Wits University, saw political analysts and embassy officials speak about China-South Africa relations.
South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade deals.
Ambassador of China in South Africa, Lin Songtian said: “China is committed to sharing its market development achievement with South Africa.
“We’re willing to join and support South Africa to become the locomotive and production base for the African industrialisation and modernisation.”
Songtian says diplomatic relations are important in multilateral agreements within world bodies including Brics and the G20.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
2 accountants implicated in VBS Bank looting to appear before Saica hearing
-
Rand slips as investors pocket end-of-week profits
-
Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
-
Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum has laid foundation for continent's growth
-
Trouble brewing?: Brexit challenge for Guinness supply chain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.