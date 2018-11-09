China commits to supporting SA in solidifying place as Africa's top economy

The announcement was made during a dialogue session between South African and Chinese diplomats to mark 20 years of trade relations between the countries.

JOHANNESBURG – The Chinese ambassador’s office has committed to supporting South Africa to solidify its place as a leading economy in Africa.

The session, which took place at Wits University, saw political analysts and embassy officials speak about China-South Africa relations.

South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner in Africa, making up 25% of trade deals.

Ambassador of China in South Africa, Lin Songtian said: “China is committed to sharing its market development achievement with South Africa.

“We’re willing to join and support South Africa to become the locomotive and production base for the African industrialisation and modernisation.”

Songtian says diplomatic relations are important in multilateral agreements within world bodies including Brics and the G20.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)